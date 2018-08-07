2014 Asian games in Incheon, Korea
News

Thai athletes meet PM Prayut ahead of Asian Games

By TN / August 7, 2018

BANGKOK, 6th August 2018 (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, as the President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King, led a group of Thai athletes to meet the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, at Government House in Bangkok on Monday (Aug 6th).

The meeting took place ahead of the 18th Asian Games, which will be held in Indonesia from August 18th to September 2nd, 2018.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close