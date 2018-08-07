Thai athletes meet PM Prayut ahead of Asian Games





BANGKOK, 6th August 2018 (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, as the President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King, led a group of Thai athletes to meet the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, at Government House in Bangkok on Monday (Aug 6th).

The meeting took place ahead of the 18th Asian Games, which will be held in Indonesia from August 18th to September 2nd, 2018.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

