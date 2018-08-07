High-profile arrests pending in Line paedophile probe





Arrest warrants are being sought for eight suspects – including a government official and a 60-year-old lecturer at a prominent university – on charges of paying boys under 18 for sex.

A police source said on Tuesday morning the Royal Thai Police Anti-Human Traffic Division (ATHD) had asked a criminal court to issue the warrants.

Full story: The Nation

By Kornkamon Aksorndej

The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article