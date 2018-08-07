Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand
High-profile arrests pending in Line paedophile probe

By TN / August 7, 2018

Arrest warrants are being sought for eight suspects – including a government official and a 60-year-old lecturer at a prominent university – on charges of paying boys under 18 for sex.

A police source said on Tuesday morning the Royal Thai Police Anti-Human Traffic Division (ATHD) had asked a criminal court to issue the warrants.

Full story: The Nation

By Kornkamon Aksorndej
The Nation

