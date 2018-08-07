Massive Fireball Rise After Deadly Crash on Italian Highway Near Bologna





The flames and fumes made Italian social network users think that the blast had occurred at the Bologna airport, while in reality all that had been caused by an accident involving a fuel tank truck.

According to police, one man died and 55 were injured due to the blast on the highway. The truck turned over, caught fire and exploded, destroying a lot of cars and blocking the road, making it impossible for the firefighters to arrive on time.

