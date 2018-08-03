Royal Thai Police Shield in Si Songkhram, Thailand
High-profile men arrested for alleged paid sex with males under 18

By TN / August 3, 2018

A famous Thai university lecturer and a “high-society” man have been arrested for allegedly buying sex services from males under 18, a source at the Royal Thai Police’s Anti Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) said on Wednesday.

A police probe concluded that the two men – who say they are innocent – were among some 200 members of a Line group chat targeting those who wanted sex with boys and would buy sex services arranged by a middleman who also worked as a convenience store employee.

