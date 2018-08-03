Bangkok IMPACT Arena Expo, Nonthaburi
News

PM focuses on Thailand 4.0 at launch of Thailand Industry Expo 2018

By TN / August 3, 2018

BANGKOK, 3rd July 2018 (NNT) – At the launch of the Thailand Industry Expo 2018, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, announced that to achieve Thailand 4.0, cooperation is needed from all sides and more technology and innovations must utilized.

The Prime Minister chaired the opening of Thailand Industry Expo 2018, taking place on the theme “Change to Shift” and aimed at elevating Thai industries. The exhibition is being held at Impact Muang Thong Thani and is a showcase of Thailand’s industrial potential and how Thailand 4.0 will enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close