PM focuses on Thailand 4.0 at launch of Thailand Industry Expo 2018





BANGKOK, 3rd July 2018 (NNT) – At the launch of the Thailand Industry Expo 2018, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, announced that to achieve Thailand 4.0, cooperation is needed from all sides and more technology and innovations must utilized.

The Prime Minister chaired the opening of Thailand Industry Expo 2018, taking place on the theme “Change to Shift” and aimed at elevating Thai industries. The exhibition is being held at Impact Muang Thong Thani and is a showcase of Thailand’s industrial potential and how Thailand 4.0 will enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article