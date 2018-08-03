Nine suspects in temple funds scandal arrested





POLICE arrested nine out of the 10 suspects wanted for money-laundering and malfeasance in the third scandal involving embezzlement of temple funds.

The arrests were made after raids at 10 locations nationwide yesterday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

