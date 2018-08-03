Influenza virus research laboratory
Tech

New drug ‘puts cancer cells to sleep’

By TN / August 3, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – Melbourne scientists have revealed a new type of cancer treatment that doesn’t have the same harmful side-effects caused by conventional therapies, Newshub says.

The new class of drug has been hailed as an exciting alternative to treat cancer, and has already shown “great promise” in halting cancer progression of blood and liver cancers, journal Nature reports.

One of the lead researchers, Associate Professor Tim Thomas from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, said the new class of drug was the first to target KAT6A and KAT6B proteins. Both are known to play an important role in driving cancer.

Full story: panarmenian.net

