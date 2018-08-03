Algerian pickpocket caught working Airport Link trains





An Algerian man has been arrested for picking the pocket of a Hong Kong tourist inside a passenger carriage at the Makkasan Airport Link train station.

The passenger reported his wallet missing on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

