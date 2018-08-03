Algerian pickpocket caught working Airport Link trains

An Algerian man has been arrested for picking the pocket of a Hong Kong tourist inside a passenger carriage at the Makkasan Airport Link train station.
The passenger reported his wallet missing on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.