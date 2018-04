An Algerian man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a bag with about Bt38,900 worth of cash and other valuables from a South Korean tourist in Pattaya.

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphet said Mouloud Sadat, 53, was arrested at 8.30pm at the front of Soi Na Klua 33 on Pattaya-Na Klua road on Friday.

By The Nation