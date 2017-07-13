New Zealand Tourist Dies From Jet Blast Impact in Caribbean

A 57-year-old woman from New Zealand died on the island of St. Maarten after standing near the jet blast from a departing plane at the Princess Juliana Airport Tuesday.

According to reports, the tourist was vacationing with her family, but after realizing she was passing the famous low-flying planes near Maho Beach, she quickly walked over to the area, which is marked with several danger signs.

“I met with the family of the deceased this evening and while they recognized that what they did was wrong, through the clearly visible danger signs, they regret that risk they took,” Rolando Bison, director of tourism for the island, told New Zealand Herald. “At this time I only wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones while we continue to investigate what transpired.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

