Friday, July 14, 2017
Election Commission Bill passed by NLA

View of the Parliament of Thailan
The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) on Thursday passed the Election Commission Bill into law by a vote of 194-0 with seven abstentions, disregarding the six objections raised by the Election Commission.

The bill was earlier passed by the NLA on June 9 by a vote of 177-1 with five abstentions. It was drafted by the Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) and amended by an NLA panel that proposed that the current five EC commissioners be removed and replaced by seven new ones.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

