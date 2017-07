At least five court cases, including four alleging corruption, against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra are expected to be resumed in absentia following a new organic law endorsed by the National Legislative Assembly (NLA).

The NLA voted unanimously Thursday to pass the controversial draft organic law on criminal procedures for holders of a political position.

MONGKOL BANGPRAPA, AEKARACH SATTABURUTH AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST