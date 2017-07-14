NCPO introduces P.O. Box 444 to receive corruption complaints

BANGKOK, 14 July 2017 (NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order has opened a new channel to receive complaints about alleged corruption by state officials.

Col. Winthai Suvaree, spokesman of the NCPO and spokesman of the Royal Thai Army, said on Thursday that the new complaint center has been set up on the suggestion of Prime Minister and NCPO leader Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, who wants the public to have another channel to report various forms of misconduct by government officials and staff.

