Friday, July 14, 2017
Home > News > NCPO introduces P.O. Box 444 to receive corruption complaints

NCPO introduces P.O. Box 444 to receive corruption complaints

Exterior of the Parliament House of Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 14 July 2017 (NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order has opened a new channel to receive complaints about alleged corruption by state officials.

Col. Winthai Suvaree, spokesman of the NCPO and spokesman of the Royal Thai Army, said on Thursday that the new complaint center has been set up on the suggestion of Prime Minister and NCPO leader Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, who wants the public to have another channel to report various forms of misconduct by government officials and staff.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Northeast and Central provinces of Thailand battered by floods

Number of speed pill dealers declines in Thailand, ice abuse rises

Thai Airways proceeded with Thai Tiger Airways operation

Leave a Reply