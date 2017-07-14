Thai swine raisers call for Government’s ban of US pork imports

Thailand’s Thai Swine Raisers Association yesterday (July 13) officially asked the Government to stop any attempt by the United States to pressure Thailand to open its market for US pork imports reasoning that it will adversely hurt the country’s pig farming industry with market value of over 100 million baht a year.

The association said the call for market opening was pushed by US pork producers to President Donald Trump to negotiate with Thailand for the opening of the market for US pork meats.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS