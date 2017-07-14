Friday, July 14, 2017
Home > News > BoT ‘suppressed baht’ to bolster exports: KBank

BoT ‘suppressed baht’ to bolster exports: KBank

Thai baht coins
TN News 0

The Bank of Thailand intervened in the currency market last week in what was believed to be an attempt to prevent the baht strengthening so as to stop export recovery momentum stalling, according to a senior official at Kasikornbank (KBank).

A sign of the central bank’s intervention was that the baht was pegged back at no more than 33.80 to the dollar throughout last week, said Kobsit Silpachai, head of the bank’s capital market research department.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SOMRUEDI BANCHONGDUANG
BANGKOK POST

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

MERS to soon be declared dangerous communicable disease

Pheu Thai Party rejects PM Yingluck’s resignation, House dissolution

Prayuth Tells Foreign Investors ‘Not To Worry’

Leave a Reply