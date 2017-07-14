Friday, July 14, 2017
Phuket suspends parasailing following fatal accident to decipher new safety measures

PHUKET, 14 July 2017 (NN) – Phuket province has stepped up measures after an Australian man was killed in a fatal parasailing accident on Kata Beach, temporarily ordering a stop to the activity while better safety precautions are sought.

Phuket Governor Noraphat Plodthong remarked on the death of a 71 year old Australian man who fell while parasailing off Kata Beach and ultimately died from his injuries, saying that a meeting has been held to discuss the incident but definite measures have yet to be decided. A stumbling block of the meeting was that parasailing is considered a sport under law and does not require the same licensing as activities deemed solely for leisure.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

