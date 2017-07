PHUKET: A 70-year-old Australian man died today after falling into the sea during a parasail ride at Kata Beach.

The Narenthorn EMS Centre stationed at Vachira Phuket Hospital received a report from lifeguards stationed at Kata Beach at about midday today (July 12) stating that a foreigner had sustained injuries after falling from a parasail.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News