BANGKOK — A Canadian man arrested on charges of transnational drug trafficking hanged himself in a police station cell room Wednesday morning, police said.

Police arrested Alexander Cazes, 26, in eastern Bangkok on July 5 following a request from American authorities, anti-narcotics bureau commander Sommai Kongwisaisuk told reporters. He was held at the bureau’s detention center to await his extradition.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English