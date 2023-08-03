Tourist Demand Boosts Airlines to Expand Routes in Southeast Asia

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia. Photo: Kentaro IEMOTO / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – As tourist demand continues to surge, airlines in Southeast Asia are gearing up for an extensive expansion of flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) predicts a full recovery of the airline industry in the fourth quarter of next year, with pre-Covid levels expected to return by 2025.

Committee Approves Merger Between THAI and Thai Smile Airways

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to capitalize on the rising trend, targeting the “CIA” market, which includes China, India, and ASEAN countries. Their ambitious goal is to attract 25 million tourists this year and 35 million next year.

To cater to this growing demand, Thai Lion Air is set to resume six daily flights from Bangkok to various Chinese cities, including Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shanghai. Additionally, they will restart flights to Tokyo from Bangkok through Taipei. These moves are scheduled to commence in mid-August.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

