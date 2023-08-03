Protesters Burn Effigies outside Pheu Thai Headquarters in Bangkok

Phetchaburi Road in Bang Kapi, Bangkok.

Phetchaburi Road in Bangkapi, Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit.




BANGKOK, August 3 (TNA) – Protesters burned effigies in front of the headquarters of the Pheu Thai party, after the party had announced to break away from an MOU signed by the eight-party allies.

Pheu Thai breaks coalition with Move Forward

Demonstrators carried three white cloth dolls symbolizing the 99 Red Shirt protesters who lost their lives during the mass gathering at the Pathum Wanaram Temple and those who disappeared after the military coup in 2014.

Phetchaburi Road in Bang Kapi, Bangkok.

