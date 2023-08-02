Pheu Thai breaks coalition with Move Forward









The Pheu Thai party has decided to break away from the eight party coalition, led by the Move Forward party, and will attempt to form its own coalition government, without Move Forward, due to its uncompromising stand on the lèse majesté issue.

PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

The decision to part with Move Forward came after an informal meeting this morning (Wednesday) between core members of Pheu Thai and Move Forward, called to discuss the thorny issue of the lèse majesté law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

