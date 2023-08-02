Pheu Thai breaks coalition with Move Forward

TN August 2, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.




The Pheu Thai party has decided to break away from the eight party coalition, led by the Move Forward party, and will attempt to form its own coalition government, without Move Forward, due to its uncompromising stand on the lèse majesté issue.

PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

The decision to part with Move Forward came after an informal meeting this morning (Wednesday) between core members of Pheu Thai and Move Forward, called to discuss the thorny issue of the lèse majesté law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Thai Police Vows to Eradicate Foreign Motorcycle Clubs Involved in Criminal Activities

TN August 2, 2023 0
Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to become Thailand's next PM.

PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

TN August 1, 2023 0
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

Thailand could face a ‘lost year’ if no government formed soon

TN July 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Thai Police Vows to Eradicate Foreign Motorcycle Clubs Involved in Criminal Activities

TN August 2, 2023 0
Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

TN August 2, 2023 0
Portuguese Man O' War or Bluebottle jellyfish

Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta

TN August 2, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Pheu Thai breaks coalition with Move Forward

TN August 2, 2023 0
Clouds over Pattaya

Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya

TN August 2, 2023 0