PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to becomenext PM of Thailand.









Pheu Thai party’s prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin said that the lèse majesté issue must set aside if his prime ministerial candidacy is to receive sufficient support from senators and other MPs in parliament.

Move Forward party defends its proposal to amend lese majeste law

He said that the priorities today are the economy, the livelihoods of the people and for Thailand to have a new government. It is imperative that amendment of the lèse majesté law be shelved, he claimed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

