Two Indian Men Drown At Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings
Two Indian tourists drowned at Karon Beach, Mueang Phuket, after allegedly ignoring red flags and no swimming warnings.
Red flags installed along Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to mark dangerous zones
Emergency responders were notified of the incident at 6:45 P.M. at Karon Beach on Tuesday (August 1st). They and the Phuket Express arrived at the beach with red flags which meant no swimming allowed placed along the beach.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
