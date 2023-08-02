Two Indian Men Drown At Phuket Beach After Allegedly Ignoring No Swimming Warnings

TN August 2, 2023 0
Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket

Waves and "NO SWIMMING HERE" red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket island, Thailand. Photo: Phuket@photographer.net / flickr.




Two Indian tourists drowned at Karon Beach, Mueang Phuket, after allegedly ignoring red flags and no swimming warnings.

Red flags installed along Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to mark dangerous zones

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at 6:45 P.M. at Karon Beach on Tuesday (August 1st). They and the Phuket Express arrived at the beach with red flags which meant no swimming allowed placed along the beach.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

View of Phuket from a hill

Body of Missing Senegalese Tourist Washes Ashore in Karon, Phuket

TN July 31, 2023 0
Royal Thai Mail post box

Australian Expat Rescued After Trying to Hang Himself at the Phuket Post Office

TN July 30, 2023 0
Phuket street

Intoxicated Russian Man Damaging Multiple Cars Stopped by Phuket Police Using Tasers

TN July 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Man riding a Harley-Davidson

Thai Police Vows to Eradicate Foreign Motorcycle Clubs Involved in Criminal Activities

TN August 2, 2023 0
Maya Bay in Krabi

Maya Bay in Krabi Temporarily Closing For Two Months

TN August 2, 2023 0
Portuguese Man O' War or Bluebottle jellyfish

Tourists warned about Portuguese man-o-war in Koh Lanta

TN August 2, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Pheu Thai breaks coalition with Move Forward

TN August 2, 2023 0
Clouds over Pattaya

Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya

TN August 2, 2023 0