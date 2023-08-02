Foreign Tourist Dies Due to Suspected Heart Attack on Walking Street in Pattaya









A foreign man passed away in a marijuana shop in Pattaya after drinking what the shop owner said was a cappuccino. The cause of his death is waiting to be confirmed by the forensic team but initially believed to be a sudden cardiac arrest.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue center was notified of the incident on Sunday, July 30th, and rushed to help the victim at a ganja café located on Pattaya’s Walking Street at 3:46 AM. The Pattaya News has withheld the name of the café pending an investigation by the authorities.

