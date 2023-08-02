Foreign Tourist Dies Due to Suspected Heart Attack on Walking Street in Pattaya

TN August 2, 2023 0
The popular Walking Street in Pattaya

The popular Walking Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Biswajit Majumdar.




A foreign man passed away in a marijuana shop in Pattaya after drinking what the shop owner said was a cappuccino. The cause of his death is waiting to be confirmed by the forensic team but initially believed to be a sudden cardiac arrest.

South African Man Injured After He Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill on Pattaya Walking Street

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue center was notified of the incident on Sunday, July 30th, and rushed to help the victim at a ganja café located on Pattaya’s Walking Street at 3:46 AM. The Pattaya News has withheld the name of the café pending an investigation by the authorities.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



