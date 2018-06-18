Monday, June 18, 2018
Red flags installed along Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to mark dangerous zones

Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm
PHANG NGA, 18th June 2018, (NNT) – Officials have erected red flags along the southern shoreline to warn tourists of dangerous areas in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, as harsh winds and strong waves dominate the region.

Pounding waves have reportedly uprooted pine trees near beaches in Khuekkhak sub-district in Takua Pa district of Phang Nga province. The trees were planted to absorb the impact of strong waves. Hotel operators have instructed employees to erect barriers, while officials have marked all dangerous zones as a safety measure.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
