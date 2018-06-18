Man Hanged for Killing Cops in Tehran Mob Attack

Monday, June 18, 2018
The Iranian Flag
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A rioter who had driven a bus into a group of police officers during a February mob attack in north Tehran was hanged at a correctional facility on Monday.

Mohammad Salas, driver of the bus that killed three police forces and wounded a number of others during the February 19 disturbance on Tehran’s Pasdaran Street, was executed on Monday morning.

The convict had received the death sentence on March 19 after several court sessions.

During the clashes on Pasdaran Street, Salas drove the bus into a group of police officers, killing three and wounding a number of others. In a separate attack, one member of the Basij forces was run over and killed, while another was stabbed to death.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN
