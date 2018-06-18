At Least 3 Reportedly Killed, Over 200 Injured as Strong Quake Hits Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik) – At least three people were killed and over 200 injured in Japan after a tremor hit the western part of the Asian nation, local media reported Sunday.

Three people died as a result of the strong quake in Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing police in Osaka Prefecture. The victims of the earthquake were reportedly two elderly men and a little girl.

The number of those injured in a powerful earthquake stands at 200 people. Earlier, it was reported that at least 51 people had got wounded in four prefectures, including Osaka and Hyogo.

