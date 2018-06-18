Bus Rams Into Concert Goers in Netherlands, at Least One Killed – Police

Monday, June 18, 2018
Four people were hit by a bus at a music festival in the Netherlands, local police said, adding that the incident left one person killed and three others injured.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning during the “Pinkpop” festival that was held in Limburg province in the southern Netherlands on June 15-17.

“At around 4:00 AM, a bus rammed into four people on Menshegger Road in #Landgraaf. Three people were seriously injured and one person was killed,” the Limburg police tweeted.

