Eight “good Samaritans” who helped rescue a family of four trapped in a burning car following a road accident in in Si Khieu district of Nakhon Ratchasima last Tuesday will be received by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House on Tuesday.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichien Chantharanothai said that the prime minister wants to express his appreciation with the good deed of the eight individuals and would honor each of them with a plaque.

By Thai PBS