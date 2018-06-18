Thousands of Foreigners Turned Away at Thai Airports

BANGKOK — More than 3,600 foreigners with criminal records have been arrested at or turned away from five major airports in the first six months of the year, immigration police said Sunday.

In what was described as a national security effort, immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai international airports arrested 156 foreigners wanted for criminal offenses including those suspected of transnational crimes between January and June, according to police spokesman Col. Choengron Rimpadee.

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English