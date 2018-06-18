Monday, June 18, 2018
Home > News > Thousands of Foreigners Turned Away at Thai Airports

Thousands of Foreigners Turned Away at Thai Airports

Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK — More than 3,600 foreigners with criminal records have been arrested at or turned away from five major airports in the first six months of the year, immigration police said Sunday.

In what was described as a national security effort, immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai international airports arrested 156 foreigners wanted for criminal offenses including those suspected of transnational crimes between January and June, according to police spokesman Col. Choengron Rimpadee.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Democrat claims Thai Foreign Minister in violation of Constitution

Toyota Saloon sedan taxi driving on the road in Bangkok

Say No to Taxi Passengers, Lose License 30 Days, Prayuth Proposes

Breaking News

Thai Public Health Ministry warns of six diseases in the coming summertime

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close