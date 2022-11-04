November 4, 2022

Two Russians, one Thai dead after three vehicle crash in Rawai, Phuket

6 hours ago TN
Big motorbikes on the road in Thailand

Big motorbikes on the road in Thailand. Photo: PxHere.




Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 3:30 A.M. early this morning (November 4th) on Wiset Road in the Rawai sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

The Chalong Police reports the rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged big bike, the motorbike, and the taxi car on the road. Nearby, rescue staff found the body of the 35-year-old Russian man big bike rider. A 29-year-old Russian woman, the passenger who was found nearby, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (The Phuket Express is withholding their names pending embassy and family notification).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

