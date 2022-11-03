November 3, 2022

Singaporean motorbike rider dies after crashing into truck in Kamala, Phuket

1 hour ago
A Singaporean motorbike rider has died after crashing into a truck in Kamala.

Kamala rescue workers were notified of the accident at 11:30 A.M. today (November 3rd) at a sharp curve in Kamala.

They arrived at the scene to find the damaged motorbike stuck in front of the truck.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



