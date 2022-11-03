Singaporean motorbike rider dies after crashing into truck in Kamala, Phuket
A Singaporean motorbike rider has died after crashing into a truck in Kamala.
Kamala rescue workers were notified of the accident at 11:30 A.M. today (November 3rd) at a sharp curve in Kamala.
They arrived at the scene to find the damaged motorbike stuck in front of the truck.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.