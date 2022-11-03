November 3, 2022

Korean tourists says they were pickpocketed on Pattaya Beach

1 hour ago
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1. Photo: Serj Kras.




A 43-year-old Korean tourist said he was pickpocketed by a transgender person while strolling on Pattaya Beach at night with friends.

Pattaya police were notified of a pickpocketing incident in front of Soi 13/2 in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung, Chonburi, around 11 PM yesterday, November 2nd.

thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



