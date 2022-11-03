Korean tourists says they were pickpocketed on Pattaya Beach









A 43-year-old Korean tourist said he was pickpocketed by a transgender person while strolling on Pattaya Beach at night with friends.

Pattaya police were notified of a pickpocketing incident in front of Soi 13/2 in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung, Chonburi, around 11 PM yesterday, November 2nd.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





