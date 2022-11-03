November 3, 2022

Dozens of food delivery riders protest in front of Grab’s office in Bangkok to demand better treatment

Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok. Passengers canbook GrabBike (Win) via the Grab app. Photo: grab.com.




Grabfood and GrabMart riders temporarily blocked the street in front of Grab’s office in Bangkok on Phetchaburi Road at 1 PM today, November 3rd, after Grab’s executives failed to fulfill their petitions.

The protesting riders were calling for Grab to fix three issues, including zoning for job acceptance, multiple orders per ride, and the new delivery fee, which was reduced by 2-4 baht per ride.

