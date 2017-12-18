Cool weather in north and central regions while south still contending with rain

SAKON NAKHON, 18th December 2017 (NNT) – Cold weather has beset much of Thailand with temperatures in the north dropping by another 3-5 degrees Celsius and by 2-3 degrees in Bangkok, prompting the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation to hand out royally bestowed blankets in Sakon Nakhon.

His Majesty King Mahavajiralongkorn, tasked Gen Bundit Malaiarisoon and the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation to deliver blankets on his behalf to citizens in Sakon Nakhon province currently contending with falling temperatures.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand