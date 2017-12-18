Accidental gunshot hurts two in Rayong bank

A female bank employee and a client were injured by a gunshot which was accidentally fired from a pistol of a police officer at the Siam Commercial Bank’s Ban Chang branch in Rayong province on Monday morning (Dec 18), police said.

Pol Col Jakrin Thuasupap, the Ban Chang police chief, said the accident occurred when Pol Sub-Lt Nikom Pan-iam, a police officer of Ban Chang police station providing security inside the bank, went into the toilet and took off a belt with a 9mm Glock pistol in the holster from his waist.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS