Motorcycle riders without helmets will have vehicles seized during holiday

BANGKOK, 18th December 2017 (NNT) – Metropolitan Police have indicated they intend to seize the motorcycles of any riders who fail to wear helmets during the holiday period and will be fining them up to 1,000 baht.

Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Pol Maj Gen Jirapat Bhumjit has made known that to reduce road accidents and fatalities among motorcycle riders during the holiday, police will be stringently enforcing rules affecting Bangkok’s 3.4 million riders.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

