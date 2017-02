BANGKOK, 5th February 2017 (NNT) – The campaign to promote the use of crash helmets among motorcyclists and their passengers will be strengthened specifically to address children.

The Save the Children group has issued a statement saying that statistics show the number of Thai children wearing crash helmets while traveling on the back of a bike seat has quadrupled to 30% from the past years.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil