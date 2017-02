THE SEARCH for missing Bangkok car salesman Rattaphum Pimjaisai continued yesterday when police investigators used three scuba divers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to search a four-rai pond within a public park under the Chimphli elevated road in Taling Chan district.

The pond search came after people told police there was a bad smell in the area, forcing them to fish elsewhere. Rattaphum went missing on December 20.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION