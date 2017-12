The Treasury Department will propose the production of coins bearing the face of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to the cabinet on Tuesday.

Pachara Anantasin, the director-general of the Treasury Department, said Sunday the proposal will be tabled at the day’s cabinet meeting.

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST