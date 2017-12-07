French Reveal the Rama X Coin Thailand Didn’t Want Shown

Thursday, December 7, 2017
Thai Baht coins
BANGKOK — The Treasury Department warned social media Wednesday not to share footage of the new coins being minted to replace those currently in circulation.

The new design, which bears the portrait of King Vajiralongkorn, was briefly shown in a video about a French mint contracted to supply coins to Thailand. Treasury Director Pachorn Ananta-silpa said he has written a complaint to the mint for breaching its confidentiality agreement.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

