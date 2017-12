BANGKOK — A top alcohol regulator said Monday his agency is suing the popular open-air beer gardens at CentralWorld Plaza for violating advertising laws.

The legal action won’t stop there, said Alcohol Control Board director Nipon Chinanonwait, who threatened to crack down on similar events nationwide on the grounds that they entice the public to drink. A trade guild denied Nipon’s allegation.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English