Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Beer gardens warned not to violate law

Pattaya Beer bar
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 6 November 2017 (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) announced that beer gardens, or outdoor venues where drinks are sold and people socialize, can be held but they must be in line with the law. Can beer-garden activities must be consistent with the law, which prohibits any activity that promotes beer consumption or reveals product quality or they will be subjected to legal action.

The DDC Director General, Dr. Suwannachai Watthanayingcharoenchai, said he is concerned about some people’s belief that drinking alcohol can warm their bodies, and the DDC has been working to clarify this issue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
