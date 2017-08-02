Cosplaying bar hostess charged for viral video inviting men to drink at their bar

A bar hostess in Saraburi, a province north of Bangkok, was charged for inviting people to drink alcohol at her bar in a Facebook Live video, which violates Thailand’s Alcohol Control Act.

The July 23 video opened with Janjira “Pangpond” Jangsaka, 23, greeting her Facebook followers, before Nantarika “Fahsai” Puekkleng, and Nantida “Alice” Punyamanoch join her on camera. Janjira then tells viewers about the “buy one beer, get one free” promotion at the establishment “Bar-cony Bar & Eatery.”

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok