A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night allegedly trying to ferry 120,000 ya ba pills through a drugs checkpoint in Lampang.

Jettanant Khamthawee was a passenger on a Chiang Mai-Hua Hin bus that was stopped at a narcotics-suppression checkpoint set up by police and soldiers on the Paholyothin Highway in Lampang’s Sop Prap district.

Full story: The Nation

By Pratheep Nanthaparp

The Nation