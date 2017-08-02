Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Home > Isan > Runoff from Sakon Nakhon impacting lower northeastern provinces

Runoff from Sakon Nakhon impacting lower northeastern provinces

Thailand floods in November 2011
TN Isan 0

NONG KHAI, 2nd August 2017 (NNT) – Provinces below Sakon Nakhon have seen flooding spread as waters pass through them to reach the Mekong River.

In Nong Khai province, roads and farms have been hit by flooding due to overflow from the Lam Huay Songkram waterway, a tributary of the Mekong River. High waters in the Mekong have actually reversed the current in many small canals and exacerbated the situation, prompting residents to move their belongings to higher ground.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Nong Khai Man Arrested With Fake Passport Stamps

Breaking News

Khon Kaen: Man arrested with 350kg of ganja

Train of State Railway of Thailand

Lower northeastern provinces to be served with double track railway from 2022

Leave a Reply