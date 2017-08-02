Runoff from Sakon Nakhon impacting lower northeastern provinces

NONG KHAI, 2nd August 2017 (NNT) – Provinces below Sakon Nakhon have seen flooding spread as waters pass through them to reach the Mekong River.

In Nong Khai province, roads and farms have been hit by flooding due to overflow from the Lam Huay Songkram waterway, a tributary of the Mekong River. High waters in the Mekong have actually reversed the current in many small canals and exacerbated the situation, prompting residents to move their belongings to higher ground.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand