Wednesday, August 2, 2017
PM to visit Sakon Nakhon on Wednesday

BANGKOK, 01 August 2017, (NNT) – The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit flood hit Sakon Nakhon province on Wednesday.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will personally visit flooded areas in the province to give people moral support. He will hand out survival kits to the victims in the municipal area and a community near Nong Han Lake in the capital district.

General Prayut will also inspect the restoration process of the damaged Huai Sai Kamin reservoir.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

