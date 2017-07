The closure of Sakon Nakhon airport has been extended by six hours to 9pm on Saturday (July 29) to re-assess the flooding situation and the volume of water in the airport, said Department of Airports director-general Darun Chaisaeng.

The department on Friday issued an announcement to close the Sakon Nakhon airport from 3am on July 28 to 3pm on July 29 or when the flooding has been resolved.

