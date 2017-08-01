Militants Behead 7 Men in Southern Philippines: Police

Philippine police said Monday that they found the decomposing bodies of seven Filipinos who were kidnapped and beheaded by Abu Sayyaf gunmen on the southern island of Basilan.

Two of the seven executed men were abducted two weeks ago by gunmen under Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Furuji Indama, who has been blamed for kidnappings and beheadings in the past, according to Chief Inspector Tara Leah Cuyco, the regional police spokeswoman.

Cuyco said the militants seized the two on suspicion that they had strayed inside a rubber plantation owned by Indama.

“The motive may be personal for Furuji,” Cuyco said.

Police reports indicated that Indama had ordered his men to kidnap the two on suspicion that they were chainsaw operators who caused damage to his rubber plantation, she said.

Cuyco said the victims’ relatives identified them through their clothes.

Five other headless bodies were found in another area and turned over to forensic investigators.

An investigation was also underway, but police said Indama was likely also involved in those killings.

Abu Sayyaf militants are known for beheading their hostages unless ransom payments are made. They beheaded two Canadian hostages last year and a German captive in February.

Full story: BenarNews

Jeoffrey Maitem

Marawi, Philippines. Mark Navales in Cotabato City contributed to this story.

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.