While flooding in 23 provinces has eased as reported by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, flood situation in some northeastern provinces is getting worse.

Kalasin and Roi Et provinces, for an example, are bearing the brunt from excess water drained out of Lampao dam in Kalasin as irrigation officials increased the amount of water discharged from the dam to 30 million cubic meter a day instead of 20 million cubic meter.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS